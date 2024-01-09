Office Calgary Inc Is Announcing Its Expansion Of (7) Floors In Calgary, Alberta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Calgary is please to announce its additional expansion in new few weeks with an additional (2) floors located at 555 4 ave SW, Calgary, Alberta added to its office expansion is an additional 80 + Offices and co-working spaces. To date Office Calgary Inc has under its fleet a number of total offices in Calgary to be 216 offices to be rented out to small, medium size businesses in Canada.
Office Calgary current office centre buildings are located:
800 5 ave SW, 22nd Floor, Calgary, Alberta 800 5 ave SW, 21st Floor, Calgary, Alberta 800 5 ave SW, 20th Floor, Calgary, Alberta 800 5 ave SW, 19th Floor, Calgary, Alberta 333 5 ave SW, 8th Floor, Calgary, Alberta 555 4 ave SW, 17th Floor, Calgary, Alberta 555 4 ave SW, 11th Floor, Calgary, Alberta in (Feb/March)
Within these premises are a variety of services and amenities available to tenants such as boardrooms, meeting rooms, private showers, gym access, parking availability, internet, furnished offices, executive conference/boardrooms for team meetings, Soft App Virtual Number for Business, Copying Services, Virtual Office Services, Website Design & Development Teams, Marketing Teams, Professional Google/Mail Business Listing Services, E-commerce Services, Website Hosting & Server Installation, Cyber Security Services, IT Services & Cloud Management Services. Office Calgary Inc is offering an out of the box and turn key solutions for small & medium size companies helping achieve they budget goals for their business. Additional services in coming weeks is a cafe/restaurant premises for tenants to have events/conferences with beverages, snacks and amazing views of Downtown Calgary.
Website:
Media Contact:
James Postrasija
President/Co-Founder
Office Calgary Inc.
[email protected]
Photo(s):
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE Office Calgary Inc
MENAFN09012024003732001241ID1107701890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.