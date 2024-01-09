ANVIO VR Expands Entertainment Horizons By Bringing Together Escape Rooms And Virtual Reality Play

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANVIO VR

City Z, free-roam VR zombie shooter

Lost Sanctuary, adventurous VR quest

Yesterday, combining VR arenas with escape rooms seemed unthinkable. Now, it's all changing, thanks to ANVIO VR's new gaming strategy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Both VR arenas and escape rooms have become hugely popular choices for immersive entertainment, each captivating players in their own unique ways. While VR arenas transport players to boundless virtual realms using advanced technology, escape rooms offer physical environments filled with puzzles and challenges. Now, ANVIO VR is seeking to bring the two together as complementary, compatible partners.The global location-based entertainment (LBE) market is growing exponentially. According to latest estimates from Straits Research, it's currently valued at just over US $5.49 billion and is on track to reach US $77.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Regionally, its North America that's dominating the market (CAGR of 31.02% over the forecast period) due to the growing popularity there of LBE and the existence of major participants in the industry. That's been fuelled by increasing consumer demand for VR technology, particularly in gaming.As the global LBE market undergoes remarkable growth, ANVIO VR actively responds to changing dynamics. Statistics reveal a thriving industry, particularly in North America. This insight propels ANVIO VR to target escape room owners, offering VR game zones as a versatile addition to enrich gameplay options for their clients.Dennis Voronin, International Sales and Partnership Manager at ANVIO VR, explains:“The entertainment industry is undergoing rapid changes, we conduct thorough studies not just in technology but also in understanding consumer trends. This is why we see great potential in our game zones being added to traditional existing escape rooms. Both are popular for group activities, offering friends, family, or colleagues an opportunity to bond, have fun, and embark on an interactive adventure. Looking at the location-based entertainment business from the user's perspective, escape room owners fit seamlessly into this equation.” It's a win-win scenario in the world of immersive entertainment.Integrating VR into escape rooms is a cost-effective upgrade, requiring minimal equipment – VR headsets per player, a computer, and a Wi-Fi router. ANVIO VR takes a meticulous approach, addressing elements like obstacles for a straightforward integration that ensures a safe, immersive experience. Our commitment to simplicity allows escape room owners to effortlessly enhance offerings, providing a diverse and captivating gaming experience for their clientele.What ANVIO VR excels at is the development of virtual reality games and captivating storytelling. Most of the games are developed for 5x5 meters and 10x10 meters arenas. Quest enthusiasts will appreciate Lost Sanctuary – an adventurous quest that takes players on an exploratory journey filled with puzzles through an ancient, abandoned city, unraveling its mysteries while in search of hidden treasures. On the other hand, for those seeking a different experience, there's City Z, ANVIO's best-seller, offering a gripping series of VR zombie shooters. This diversity ensures that escape room owners can tailor their offerings to captivate a broad audience, making the inclusion of ANVIO games not only a testament to quality but also a strategic move for business growth.LOST SANCTUARY and CITY Z gameplay images available HERE .About ANVIO:ANVIO is a fast-growing location-based VR operator and free-roam VR content developer. The company has been in the VR entertainment market since 2016, expanding globally, with over 35 locations in 15 countries and hosting over 20,000 players monthly. Currently, ANVIO's game library includes 9 games catering to diverse customer categories.ANVIO is a proven turn-key solution for a location-based virtual reality business with a straightforward launch process. Offering low investment, an easy setup process, and professional 24/7 technical support, ANVIO VR's solution combines many advantages at all stages of business development.

