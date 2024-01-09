Unitarian Universalist Congregation Of Atlanta Protested For Progressive Values

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Members of UUCA hold a peaceful counterprotest. Photo by Janel Dennard.

A spiritual community attacked for standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights

- Senior Minister Rev. Taryn StraussATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, January 7th, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta (UUCA) was protested by members of the Christian Right.Unitarian Universalism is a non dogmatic faith that affirms values of compassion, curiosity, and social justice. Members hold diverse spiritual beliefs, and Unitarian Universalist theology sources wisdom from humanism, science, art, and world religions.The protesters did not identify a specific affiliation with any church or political group, but they expressed dissent with UUCA's affirmation and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, their female minister, and their lack of explicit worship of Jesus. One protestor held an amplified megaphone and shared their homophobic, Islamophobic, and misogynistic theology in an attempt to disrupt UUCA's Sunday worship. Other demonstrators held signs which read,“Eternity in Hell is a long time to be wrong” and“Lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God.”In response, members of UUCA held a peaceful counterprotest. Congregants held pride flags and signs that read“Black Lives Matter.” Following the conclusion of worship, they played joyful, affirming music and danced on the sidewalk. Senior Minister Rev. Taryn Strauss spoke with the protestors, challenging their theology with her own, stating,“You are not born into sin; you are born into blessing. You are welcome at the table!"Rev. Strauss has also provided the following statement regarding the incident:“While we affirm the protesters' first amendment right to free speech and the freedom of assembly, our theology remains clear: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary and queer folks are born into blessing and are a beautiful part of the whole of creation. We at UUCA love and cherish our LGBTQIA members and community. We believe in Original Blessing, that all people have the potential for good and are blessed at birth, and that Heaven and Hell are human-made creations here on Earth. We believe in and work toward a just, fair, and peaceful world where all are welcomed at Love's Table. Our congregation holds a diversity of beliefs, sexual identities, racial identities, and cultures, and we celebrate that diversity every Sunday at 11:00am!”UUCA is a hub of engagement for Atlanta and beyond, where together members transform lives through courageous action and soulful connection. As one of the largest Unitarian Universalist congregations in the United States, UUCA grounds itself in innovative worship and the goal to advance justice for people, our Earth, and all life on it. With roots in Atlanta going back more than 120 years, UUCA works to continue the Atlantan legacy as the cradle of the civil rights movement. Visit their campus at 2650 N Druid Hills Road NE and learn more about their mission at uuca .

Shay Stewart-Willis

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta

404-634-5134 x201

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube