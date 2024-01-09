NAPA VALLEY's ROUND POND ESTATE CALLS FOR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS FOR HONOUREN WINE LABEL TO AID ALZHEIMER's RESEARCH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The label for the 2021 Honouren vintage wine bottle.

Round Pond Estate, a distinguished Napa Valley winery, is inviting photo submissions for the label of the 2022 vintage of their Honouren wine.

RUTHERFORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Round Pond Estate, a distinguished Napa Valley winery, is inviting photo submissions for the label of the 2022 vintage of their Honouren wine. This initiative, forming part of their commitment to fighting Alzheimer's disease, will see 50% of proceeds from each bottle sold donated to Alzheimer's research, benefiting both the Alzheimer's Association® and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). Having received a significant portion of the needed submissions, the estate is still seeking additional photos, welcoming images of individuals currently battling Alzheimer's or those who have passed away, creating a powerful symbol of community and remembrance on each bottle. While the 2022 vintage may feature many of these submissions, excess submissions will be honored on the label of the subsequent 2023 vintage, slated for release in 2025.Ryan MacDonnell, co-owner of Round Pond Estate, says:“This is a great opportunity for loved ones to pay tribute to family members or friends touched by Alzheimer's. Inspired by my father, Bob MacDonnell, and his battle with this disease, we are driven to continue his legacy by contributing to the fight against Alzheimer's. Our family's experience has deepened our connection to this cause, and through Honouren, we aspire to foster a sense of community and support, offering solace and solidarity to those affected.”The 2022 Honouren, a 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, crafted by renowned winemakers Thomas Rivers Brown and Jeff Plant, follows the successful release of its 2021 predecessor, and represents Round Pond's dedication to quality and their commitment to social responsibility. The new vintage, set for release in November 2024, symbolizes a collective fight against Alzheimer's – a cause personally significant to the MacDonnell family since the loss of their patriarch, Bob MacDonnell, to the disease in May 2021.While Round Pond Estate actively participates in events like Inspire Napa Valley and the Walk to End Alzheimer's, the estate has made a significant impact in the battle against Alzheimer's through its own fundraising efforts, contributing over $225,000 directly to the Alzheimer's Association®. Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer of the Alzheimer's Association, commends the estate for their“dedication to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research.”Those interested in contributing to the 2022 or a future Honouren label can submit their photos and learn more about the initiative at . The deadline for the 2022 label submissions is January 31.ABOUT ROUND POND ESTATEOwned and operated today by the second generation of the MacDonnell family, Round Pond Estate is a highly sought-after and respected ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon producer, specializing in the creation of pure, expressive wines, artisanal foods and unforgettable experiences-all from the heart of Napa Valley. The family has been growing some of the finest wine grapes in Napa Valley's acclaimed Rutherford region for over 40 years. Home to world-renowned American vineyards and some of the most coveted Cabernet Sauvignon fruit, Rutherford is widely recognized as one of the great viticultural regions of the world. Over the years, Round Pond Estate has cultivated a nurturing and sustainable relationship with the estate vineyard making their Cabernet Sauvignon prized by numerous esteemed wineries. To make their own highly-rated, handcrafted wines, Round Pond Estate has combined two generations of wine growing experience with the same artisanal attention to detail needed to craft world-class olive oils and red wine vinegars. The goal is simple – by remaining true to time-honored traditions, Round Pond Estate strives to craft the best the Napa Valley has to offer.More:# # #

