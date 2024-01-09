ANA Industry Insights Highlights Adfidence's Role In Digital Advertising Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Article Exposes the Need for Digital Advertisers to Get Vigilant about Campaign Setup Governance

- Tom Hespos, Principal, Abydos MediaREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANA Industry Insights published today a noteworthy article titled,“How Many More Industry 'Scandals' Will It Take for Advertisers to Implement Campaign Setup Governance?” Penned by Tom Hespos, Principal at Abydos Media, the article brings to light the critical need for holistic governance in digital advertising campaigns, highlighting the pioneering role of Adfidence in this realm.The article - available in full here - begins with the following overview:"In a landscape where digital advertising complexity and challenges are escalating, the importance of stringent campaign governance is increasingly evident. Recent findings from Adalytics have revealed substantial inefficiencies and misplacements in digital ad placements, shedding light on the urgent need for proactive governance. In this context, Adfidence's approach stands out as a beacon of hope, offering tools and strategies to safeguard brand integrity and optimize advertising efficiency from the outset."Hespos' article explores the many challenges advertisers face, from wasted budgets to brand reputation risks, and underscores why advanced campaign setup governance tools, like those provided by Adfidence, are a necessity. The piece also discusses the broader implications of these issues on the digital advertising industry and what's being done to solve them.About AdfidenceAdfidence is an innovative media setup governance platform that is used by top global advertisers to optimize media buying, maximize media effectiveness, ensure brand safety and hygiene of media data. The solution provides top media executives with transparency and campaign quality assessment, and delivers actionable recommendations for the media buyers on how to improve the campaigns in flight. For more information, please visit adfidence .

