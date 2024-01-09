Saudi Strategy Upends Oil Prices

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global oil prices dropped sharply on Monday, largely due to Saudi Arabia's decision to slash oil prices for some countries.



Saudi Aramco, the state oil firm, significantly impacted market trends, overshadowing earlier geopolitical tensions.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February 2024 fell by 4.12% on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closing at $70.77 per barrel.



Meanwhile, Brent crude for March on the Intercontinental Exchange dipped 3.35% to $76.12 per barrel.



This downturn reflected Saudi Aramco's influential pricing strategies.



Aramco's move involved cutting prices for clients in various regions, notably Asia, its biggest market.



Compared to January, this $2 per barrel reduction for February signaled a key shift in global oil dynamics.



Marex, a commodity brokerage, viewed Aramco's decision as indicative of a downward market trend.







Despite Middle East tensions, the weekend passed without major developments, easing market concerns.



TD Securities analyzed the energy market as "significantly undervalued," considering rising geopolitical risks.



They also noted the market's potential for bullish growth due to increased Middle East military activities.



In conclusion, Saudi Aramco's pricing action has stirred the global oil market, affecting both regional and international economic scenarios.



The market remains sensitive to further changes and geopolitical factors.

Background

Saudi Arabia's price cut aims to increase its market share by competing with other producers, potentially boosting global demand.



Although facing short-term revenue loss, Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen long-term ties with major importers.



The move pressures other oil nations to reconsider their pricing, potentially triggering a price war.



Within OPEC, Saudi Arabia's decision could strain relationships, affecting collective pricing.



This could lead to profit declines for other oil countries, prompting their production and pricing reevaluation.



Saudi Arabia's cuts pose competitive challenges for Brazil, a major oil producer, especially in shared markets.



Brazil might need to adjust its production and pricing strategies and could explore diversifying its export markets and focusing on higher-value petroleum products to mitigate Saudi Arabia's strategy impact.

MENAFN09012024007421016031ID1107701880