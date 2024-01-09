Minas Gerais Leads Brazil’S Tourism Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Minas Gerais, Brazil, led the country in tourism growth, attracting 31 million visitors and generating R$ 34 ($7) billion in revenue.



This success stems from strategic initiatives by the State Secretariat of Culture and Tourism (Secult) and the Mais Turistas program.



These policies focused on decentralization, strengthening tourism statewide, and boosting employment and income.



The tourism sector's expansion in Minas Gerais was remarkable, creating about 50,000 jobs in the creative economy.



This accounted for a substantial 26% of the 187,866 jobs generated statewide until November, as per Caged data.



Notably, the tourism industry emerged as a key employment sector in the state.



Government incentives played a crucial role, especially in rural areas, by enhancing tourist attractions.







The Cafés do Cerrado tourist route, developed by Sebrae Minas and launched by the state government, is a notable example.



This coffee-themed route in Patrocínio offers visitors unique experiences with award-winning coffee varieties and insights into the production process.



The route aims to attract tourists to the Cerrado Mineiro region, Brazil's first coffee Denomination of Origin area.



Local producer Osmar Pereira Nunes Júnior views the Cafés do Cerrado route as a boon for the entire production chain, enhancing local economies in various sectors.



Tourist Renata Villela's choice of Serro for a family vacation exemplifies the state's allure, with its renowned cuisine, natural beauty, and welcoming culture.

Tourism appeal through new routes

Moreover, Minas Gerais has broadened its tourism appeal through new routes like Cafés do Sul de Minas and the Rota das Artes.



These are part of the Diversifica project, aiming to develop 16 new tourism paths across the state in various segments.



The state's cultural events have also contributed significantly to its tourism growth.



For instance, the Minas Santa and Semana da Inconfidência campaigns, launched in 2023, coincided with a record-breaking increase in tourism performance in April.



In 2023, the International Festival of Contemporary Mineira Cuisine further positioned Minas Gerais as a gastronomic hotspot, attracting international attention and investments.



The state's active participation in international fairs and missions underlines its commitment to becoming a leading tourist destination in Brazil.

