Chinese Firms Gain Ground On Global Giants

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In late 2023, global giants Apple and Tesla faced a market shift due to growing competition from Chinese companies.



Apple's iPhone saw a global market share drop to 20.8%, with a more pronounced decrease in China to 21.3%.



This decline was driven by strong Chinese competition, as reported by Counterpoint.



Despite delivering a record fourth quarter of nearly 495,000 electric vehicles, Tesla got outperformed by Chinese automaker BYD .



BYD surpassed Tesla's annual production of 1.85 million units with over 526,000 deliveries in the same quarter, showcasing a consumer preference for more affordable electric vehicles.







BYD directly competes with Tesla on pricing, producing cheaper cars, while NIO provides high-end electric vehicle competition.



Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO challenges established brands with innovative designs and advanced technology.



Additionally, BYD is expanding in Europe, building its first vehicle factory in Hungary, which is expected to create jobs and boost the local economy.



Huawei and Xiaomi, known for their smartphones, are also entering the electric vehicle market.



Investment analyst José Ignacio Bano noted that Tesla might lose its dominance but will remain influential due to its efficiency.



He highlighted that the growing electric vehicle market offers opportunities for multiple players to succeed.



Ignacio Sniechowski, Head of Research at Grupo IEB, mentioned to Bloomberg Linea Tesla's dominance in the U.S. market.



However, he expects intensified competition in other markets. Sniechowski also pointed out China's strategic interest in lithium, which is crucial for battery production.

Barclays downgraded Apple's stock

Tesla faced challenges in China, recalling over 1.6 million vehicles due to technical issues.



Meanwhile, Apple struggled to maintain sales in China, facing government restrictions and competition from Xiaomi.



Despite this, Apple's global market share remains stable, though the replacement cycle for electronic devices has slowed.



In early 2024, Barclays downgraded Apple's stock, expressing concerns over weak performance.



Sniechowski concluded that the semiconductor industry is a key battleground, with the U.S. trying to limit China's advancement in semiconductor technology.



This scenario highlights Chinese firms emerging as strong competitors in tech and auto industries, reshaping the global market and emphasizing the importance of semiconductors.

