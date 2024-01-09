Quito In Crisis: Mayor’S Bid For Military Intervention

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador faces a critical security crisis, with Quito's mayor, Pábel Muñoz, seeking military support.

This request comes as violent incidents surge in Ecuador's capital and other cities.

The chaos peaked on January 8 and 9, with kidnappings, arson, and explosions disrupting Quito. These actions were reportedly intended to hinder prisoner transfers.

Mayor Muñoz has directed city agencies to heighten their presence and coordinate with the government for a quick response.

He also emphasized enhancing security in vital public service zones. The focus is on ensuring the public's safety and well-being.

Explosions, including a car bomb, have rattled Quito, intensifying after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency.

This measure is primarily to regain control over prisons.

Similar upheavals, like car burnings and police abductions, occurred in other cities.

These incidents followed the escape of Adolfo Macías, a notorious criminal linked to a Mexican drug cartel, from the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayas.

The situation reflects Ecuador' long-standing struggle with drug trafficking and rising domestic crime.

The influence of international drug cartels has escalated, challenging the government's efforts to maintain public safety.

President Noboa's emergency declaration points to the urgency of the situation. It highlights the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat this crisis.

Mayor Muñoz's call for military intervention marks a significant step in addressing the issue.

However, deploying the military involves risks like potential human rights violations and increased violence.

Thus, the government must ensure a balance between strict enforcement and civil liberties. Additionally, addressing economic issues like poverty and unemployment is crucial.

In summary, Ecuador must adopt a multifaceted approach. This approach should combine immediate security actions with long-term reforms to tackle the crisis's underlying causes effectively.