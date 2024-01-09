Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars By 900% In Tandem With SHIB Price Surge

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) On Jan. 9, Shiba Inu, an alternative cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum platform, attracted considerable attention due to a substantial increase in its burn rate.

Shiba Inu, the cryptocurrency often hailed as the“Dogecoin killer,” triggered a wave of excitement in the crypto sphere fueled by a remarkable increase in the token's burn rate. This surge quickly captured significant attention across the broader cryptocurrency market, coinciding with SHIB's price surge.

Shiba Inu Community's Unprecedented Burn Rate

Insights from on-chain burn data shared by the community reveal that the SHIB community has burned millions of SHIB in the past day, elevating market optimism for the token. The SHIB price experienced a bullish run during this period, attracting considerable global attention.

Shibburn, a platform providing insights into SHIB burning activities, reported that the community burned an impressive 33.88 million SHIB in the last 24 hours. This surge resulted in a remarkable 906.27% increase in SHIB's burn rate on Jan. 9.

Simultaneously, the Shiba crypto community has burned an astonishing 410.69 trillion SHIB from its initial supply to enhance the meme coin's tokenomics. In line with this effort, the community transferred 30.97 million SHIB to a dead wallet (0x95ad61...4c4ce) on the same day.

A notable burn transaction attracted traders' attention as an unknown address (0x60812...9fe80) recently incinerated 31 million SHIB.

Concurrently, the SHIB price chart reflected significant gains, with the Shiba Inu price surging by 5.34% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.000009274. However, the weekly and monthly charts indicated substantial drops.