Breeze Airways Announces 8 New Routes Including Service From San Diego, The Airline's Fifth California Destination

Salt Lake City, UT (January 9, 2024) – Breeze Airways , the U.S.' only NLCC, or 'Nice Low Cost Carrier,' today announced that it would be adding eight new nonstop routes this spring, including its first service from San Diego - to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham and Pittsburgh, all of which are new routes from San Diego International.

Breeze is also adding additional nonstops from New York/Westchester, Los Angeles, Charleston, Cincinnati, Hartford and Raleigh-Durham as well as daily one-stop/no plane change 'BreezeThru' service between San Diego and both Providence and Hartford.

Fares on the new nonstops start as low as $59 one-way, if purchased by January 15, for travel by September 3. Further, Breeze is currently offering 35-percent off** all roundtrip base fares on travel from January 15 through May 22 if the promo code 'GETFRESH is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze. The promotion is available through January 12 (11:59pm ET) and includes every route in Breeze's coast-to-coast network spanning 46 cities in 26 states.

From San Diego, CA:



Raleigh-Durham, NC** (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting April 30, Nice from $129* one way);

Jacksonville, FL** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 1, Nice from $129* one way);

Norfolk, VA** (Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, starting May 1, Nice from $129* one way);

Cincinnati, OH** (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $129* one way);

Pittsburgh, PA** (Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $139* one way);

Providence, RI** (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service, Daily, starting April 30); and Hartford, CT** (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service, Daily, starting May 1).

From Raleigh-Durham, NC:



San Diego, CA** (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting April 30, Nice from $129* one way); and New York/Westchester, NY** (Summer seasonal service, Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $59* one way).

From Jacksonville, FL:

San Diego, CA** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 1, Nice from $129* one way).

From Norfolk, VA:

San Diego, CA** (Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, starting May 1, Nice from $129* one way).

From Cincinnati, OH:



Hartford, CT** (Summer seasonal service, Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $59* one way); and San Diego, CA** (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $129* one way).

From Hartford, CT:

Cincinnati, OH ** (Summer seasonal service, Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $59* one way).

From Charleston, SC:

Los Angeles, CA** (Summer seasonal service, Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $129* one way).

From Los Angeles, CA:

Charleston, SC** (Summer seasonal service, Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $129* one way).

From New York/Westchester, NY:

Raleigh-Durham, NC** (Summer seasonal service, Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $59* one way).

From Pittsburgh, PA:

San Diego, CA** (Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $139* one way).

“San Diego is one of the U.S.'s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions ,” said Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey.“We're thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California and 46th airport served nationally.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent-the carrier's premium inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

*Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between April 30 and September 3, 2024. Promotion must be purchased by January 15, 2024 (11:59 pm ET). Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

*35% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights with promo code GETFRESH. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze or on the Breeze app from January 8, 2024, through January 12, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from January 15, 2024, through May 22, 2024. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. Discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 46 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

