Hickey Law Firm Files 2 Lawsuits For Sexual Assaults Of Cruise Passengers On MSC Cruises

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Hickey Law Firm in Miami has now filed 2 lawsuits for sexual assaults of cruise passengers while onboard MSC cruises. The complaints are based on completely separate incidents on different ships. These two were filed on, January 8, 2024.

Hickey Law Firm is representing another passenger alleging an assault. The third case is set to be filed in February 2024.