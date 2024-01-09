Alarm In Kashmir! Coldwave Abates, No Trace Of Snow

Kashmir highlands and popular tourist destinations, like the ski resort of Gulmarg that usually receive a minimum of four-to-five feet thick snow by now remain barren, presenting a dry look.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast there won't be any fresh snowfall in Gulmarg where the sky is expected to remain clear till January 15.

On Monday, Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.3 degrees the previous day, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees on Sunday. The night temperature in the ski resort town of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, slightly down from the minimum temperature the previous night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 5.3 degrees, they said.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 4.5 degrees.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell with a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall being recorded for December. There has been no precipitation in the first week of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir while the upper reaches of the Valley have received less snow than usual. The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather till January 12.

