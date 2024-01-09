Anker Delivers Qi2 Certified Wireless Charging With Latest Maggo Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anker's MagGo, Qi-2 certified lineup

New MagGo devices with MagSafe-compatible 15-watt wireless charging and magnetic power profiles rolling out at CES 2024

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, has listed select additions to the Anker MagGo wireless magnetic charging series on Amazon and Anker, with more to follow in the weeks ahead. These new MagGo devices are among the first to receive Qi2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), matching the 15-watt fast charging capabilities of Apple's MagSafe technology* while adding Magnetic Power Profiles that automatically align the charging elements to mobile devices to offer the strongest, most stable connection. First unveiled at IFA 2023, these products are being launched in conjunction with CES 2024 and the PepCom product showcase event in Las Vegas.Anker MagGo Series featuring Qi2-Certified Ultra-fast ChargingThe new MagGo product line is built for charging devices quickly whether you're on the go, at the office, or at home. These Qi2 certified devices offer 15-watt charging in a variety of form factors for every use case. Each product in the lineup employs Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) technology that securely locks iPhones in place for an optimized charging experience.Anker MagGo Power Banks - 6,600mAh and 10,000mAhThe new Anker MagGo power banks are travel essentials, and come in in two different versions. The compact 6,600 mAh power bank features a clamshell design that allows users to easily adjust the viewing angle while charging. The larger 10,000 mAh device integrates an LCD screen that displays real-time battery statistics, as well as a convenient kickstand that enables it to function as both a stand and a wireless charger.Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1)This versatile MagSafe-compatible charging station is the perfect desk accessory or travel companion, featuring a foldable design with three charging points for an iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible wireless earbuds. When devices are done charging, simply fold it up and toss it in a bag until next time.Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Pad)This sleek wireless charging solution can charge Qi2-compatible devices while taking up almost no additional space. The charging pad is the perfect companion for a crowded desk or a nightstand, serving as a convenient and non-obtrusive way to quickly charge mobile devices.All of these products and others will be on display during the Pepcom media event tonight ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.Price and Availability by Product.Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) White, $89.99 Available for pre-order today on both Amazon and Anker. Available in black, green, purple, and blue after Feburary..Anker MagGo Power Bank (6) White, $69.99 Available for pre-order today on both Amazon and Anker. Available in black, green, purple, and blue after Feburary..Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1), $109.99: Available today on both Amazon and Anker..Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Pad) $21.99: Available today on both Amazon and Anker.*Applies to iPhone 13/14/15 running iOS 17.2 and above.###About AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its“Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.PR Contacts......

