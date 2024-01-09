Northpoint Development Celebrates Milestone Achievement With Intermodal Logistics Center's Ribbon Cutting In Fort Worth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Development proudly marked a significant milestone in its journey with the ribbon-cutting ceremony held for its Intermodal Logistics Center. The event celebrated the completion of 4.5 million square feet of premium industrial space, of which an impressive 4.2 million square feet has already been leased.Having successfully operated for almost four years, the Intermodal Logistics Center stands as a testament to NorthPoint Development's commitment to fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities. This $330 million venture has not only established itself as a pivotal hub for industry leaders like Harbor Freight, Dollar General, and Ariat but also as a beacon for innovative, state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of Fort Worth.The center's strategic location offers unparalleled accessibility to major rail, highway, and air infrastructure, facilitating seamless regional and local industrial distribution. Its proximity and integration with BNSF's Intermodal Facility further enhance its significance, solidifying it as an integral part of the regional logistics network."We look forward to growing this park and continuing the great partnerships we've had so far," remarked Derek Schoeneberg, Regional Vice President at NorthPoint Development, during the ceremony. "This milestone stands as a testament to our commitment to driving economic prosperity and fostering enduring partnerships within the community."The event saw esteemed speakers, including Judge Andy Eades of Denton County and Texas State Representative Kronda Thimesch, highlighting the impact and significance of the Intermodal Logistics Center's growth on the economic landscape of Fort Worth.With 2 million square feet available for development on the east side and an impressive 10 million square feet on the west side of the park, NorthPoint Development remains poised to further expand its footprint and solidify its position as an economic powerhouse in the region.The $329 million investment is estimated to bring 1,500 operational jobs to Fort Worth, amplifying the economic success and vitality of the region.

