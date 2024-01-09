Kokomo24/7® Partners With Critical Response Group (CRG) To Further Commitment To Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CRG and Kokomo24/7®'s shared vision for better situational awareness during crises will foster safer schools, businesses, and communities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kokomo24/7® announced today that it will partner with Critical Response Group, a global leader in Critical Incident Mapping.CRG brings schools and workplaces Critical Incident Mapping, a revolutionary new tool in the security space that involves leaders receiving a dynamic map of their entire school grounds. This map includes key landmarks, critical features, labeled locations, highlighted exits and hallways, floorplans, aerial imagery, and more.These records can be used during an emergency incident, where response time from first responders is often delayed due to unreliable information about the location of an emergency. CRG's emphasis on streamlined emergency response pairs perfectly with the products and vision of Kokomo24/7®.Kokomo24/7® is a leading health and safety software platform that provides agile, cloud-based solutions. Schools and workplaces use the platform to mitigate risks. Kokomo was founded on the commitment to provide safer schools and workplaces.This partnership reinforces that promise, furthering Kokomo's ability to ensure its software platform is a leader in safety solutions. This approach aims to enhance the safety tools available to Kokomo's current clients and schools and businesses around the country.CRG's Critical Incident Mapping and other emergency tech tools will be intrinsically integrated into Kokomo's solutions, enhancing various aspects of Kokomo's modular, multi-capability platform.About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and safety solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology. We proudly serve schools, workplaces, and communities, by helping implement their health, safety, and wellness initiatives. More information about Kokomo24/7® can be found atAbout Critical Response Group: Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades and dozens of county-wide deployments domestically over the past five years. The management team's mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. For more information, visit or contact us by emailing ....

Nick Welch

Kokomo24/7®

+1 877-565-6668

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other