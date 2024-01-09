Computers 2 Kids And Oram Cybersecurity Advisors Collaborate For 2Nd Electronics Drive On January 20, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Computers 2 Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide, is partnering with Oram Cybersecurity Advisors for their second Huntington Beach Electronics Drive. The event aims to raise awareness about the digital divide and promote cybersecurity awareness, ensuring individuals have access to technology while protecting their online security.As part of their commitment to data security, Computers 2 Kids follows rigorous protocols to ensure the privacy of all donated devices. Systems containing hard drives will be processed according to their comprehensive security protocol, which adheres to Department of Defense National Industrial Security standards for hard drive sanitization.Oram Cybersecurity Advisors, a trusted partner for Managed IT and Cybersecurity Support, is proud to support the Electronics Drive. Ryan O'Ramsay Barrett, CEO of Oram Cybersecurity Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited about this collaboration that will help families stay connected." Oram Cybersecurity Advisors will be donating five computers to families in need during the event, furthering their commitment to giving back to the community.Ryan O'Ramsay Barrett, emphasized the importance of breaking down the digital divide. "By providing families with the tools they need to succeed in the digital era, we are opening doors to a world of opportunities," said Barrett. "Not only are we empowering individuals, but we are also making a positive impact on the environment by repurposing devices that would have otherwise gone to waste."Proper disposal of electronic devices, particularly computers containing sensitive data, is crucial for several reasons. First and foremost, it safeguards personal and professional information from potential misuse or unauthorized access. Information stored on these devices can be exploited by cybercriminals if not properly erased or destroyed. Moreover, responsible disposal of electronics aids in reducing environmental harm. Electronic devices often contain hazardous materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium, which can seep into the soil and water systems if not disposed of correctly, causing significant environmental damage. Lastly, the disposal of electronics offers an opportunity for repurposing and recycling, supporting initiatives like that of Computers 2 Kids in bridging the digital divide.Cheri Pierre, CEO of Computers 2 Kids, expressed her pride in the partnership with Oram Cybersecurity Advisors. "We are proud to partner with Oram Cybersecurity Advisors to save devices that would've otherwise gone to the landfill," said Pierre. "These devices that we refurbish and distribute contribute to digital inclusion, which strengthens health, educational, and economic equity for all."The Electronics Drive will take place on January 20, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Old World Village Biergarten located at 7561 Center Ave #49, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. During the event, individuals can drop off their old technology devices, including computers, monitors, cell phones, laptops, televisions, and tablets. These devices will be refurbished by Computers 2 Kids and provided to families in need, helping bridge the digital divide within the community.About Oram Cybersecurity AdvisorsStarted in 2005, Oram Cybersecurity Advisors is a complete technology solution provider. They are 100% committed to ensuring business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service with offices in Boston and Huntington Beach. Businesses can access a range of cybersecurity solutions including network security, email/spam protection, data backup and recovery, and penetration testing. Oram Cybersecurity Advisors is committed to service excellence from start to finish. They offer complimentary IT assessments to help prospective clients develop an IT strategy aligned with their business goals.About Computers 2 Kids, San DiegoComputers 2 Kids (C2K) is a leading advocate for Digital Equity by recycling and refurbishing computers and providing affordable access for the technologically underserved. Paired with training, connectivity, and support, C2K creates digital inclusion, which strengthens Health, Educational, and Economic Equity for all.Since 2004, C2K has impacted more than 890,000 children and their families through the support of technology donations. Above all, C2K's vision is that everyone has the resources to access technology, the Internet, and digital literacy for full participation in society. Connect with C2K on Facebook, Twitter and at . For questions contact (858) 200-9790 or ....About Old World VillageOld World Village, Huntington Beach opened in 1978 and is home of the original Oktoberfest in Orange County.

