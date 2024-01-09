Gateway Group Announces Strategic Addition To Abu Dhabi Company Formation Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gateway Group, a leading company formation specialist in Abu Dhabi , proudly announces the appointment of Awais Chughtai as it's new General Manager. The addition of Mr Chughtai to Gateway Group's dynamic business setup team in Abu Dhabi is a pivotal step in the company's growth strategy for 2024.Mr Chughtai brings over two decades of global trade development and cross-cultural relationship building experience, which perfectly complements Gateway Group's vision and commitment to fortifying its position in the market. Gateway Group is confident that Mr Chughtai's strategic foreign direct investment and market entry expertise will contribute significantly to the achievement of its expansion milestones in the coming year.Commenting on his appointment, Awais Chughtai expressed: "I am thrilled to join Gateway Group as the General Manager. Each connection we forge is not just a link but a gateway to endless possibilities."Awais Chughtai has a results-driven track record in formulating trade and investment strategies. He is a strong communicator with the proficiency to lead effective cross-cultural communications. Prior to joining Gateway Group, Mr Chughtai worked with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in the UAE, where he successfully executed commercial initiatives in relation to Dubai Expo 2020, as well as managed numerous trade delegations to the UAE. Whilst he was responsible for overseeing the UAE Cultural & Creative Industries (CCI) portfolio, which extended from the arts through to gaming, AI and technology; he also possesses trade and investment expertise in defense, aerospace and energy.Mr Chughtai has also worked with the Canadian Business Council Abu Dhabi where he forged high-level cross-sector relationships within the Abu Dhabi business community and successfully promoted bi-lateral trade between Canada and the UAE.Gateway Group looks forward to a successful collaboration with Awais Chughtai and is enthusiastic about the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to the company.Gateway Group is the trusted brand in Abu Dhabi company formation services . Since 2014, Gateway Group has been helping companies to obtain the necessary business licenses to legally operate in the United Arab Emirates and is one of the Abu Dhabi Government's recommended business setup providers. Gateway Group is now transforming how businesses are established in Abu Dhabi by simplifying the business setup process and offering unique business setup packages for freelancers, which can be conveniently purchased online. For more information about the Gateway Group, visit the company's official website:

