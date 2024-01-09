ISA Announces 2024 Society Leadership

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its Society leadership for the term beginning 1 January 2024. Members of the Executive Board include:



President: Prabhu Soundarrajan, Service by Medallion Inc.

President-elect Secretary: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville

Past President: Marty Bince, EECOL Electric

Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls LLC

Executive Director: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation

Soliman Almadi, Saudi Aramco

Dean Bickerton, The Reynolds Company

Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol-ISA

Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.

Colleen Goldsborough, United Electric Supply

Vivek Gupta, DCM Shriram Ltd

Eddie Habibi, Zenzero Investments

Shank Iyer, Amazon Web Services

Maxym Lachance, BBA

Carlos Mandolesi, Trinity College Dublin

Edward Naranjo, Honeywell International

Megan Samford, Schneider Electric

Jagdish Shukla, Servilink Systems Ltd.

Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation Jeff Winter, Hitachi Solutions

These individuals have demonstrated their strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the Society plays in the future of the automation community.

"I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to ISA leadership," said Mr. Soundarrajan. "International is the first word in our Society's name, and I am delighted to see such a diverse group represented here, representing six countries and with a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our Society serves."

Nominations for Executive Board are accepted annually from 1 January to 15 February. For more information, visit

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes

books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at

###

Media Contact:

Morgan Foor, ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: International Society of Automation