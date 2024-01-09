ISA Announces 2024 Society Leadership

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its Society leadership for the term beginning 1 January 2024. Members of the Executive Board include:
President: Prabhu Soundarrajan, Service by Medallion Inc. President-elect Secretary: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville Past President: Marty Bince, EECOL Electric Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls LLC Executive Director: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation Soliman Almadi, Saudi Aramco Dean Bickerton, The Reynolds Company Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol-ISA Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc. Colleen Goldsborough, United Electric Supply Vivek Gupta, DCM Shriram Ltd Eddie Habibi, Zenzero Investments Shank Iyer, Amazon Web Services Maxym Lachance, BBA Carlos Mandolesi, Trinity College Dublin Edward Naranjo, Honeywell International Megan Samford, Schneider Electric Jagdish Shukla, Servilink Systems Ltd. Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation Jeff Winter, Hitachi Solutions
These individuals have demonstrated their strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the Society plays in the future of the automation community.
"I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to ISA leadership," said Mr. Soundarrajan. "International is the first word in our Society's name, and I am delighted to see such a diverse group represented here, representing six countries and with a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our Society serves."
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes
