1Uphealth Reports 2023 As Record Year Of Growth Company Now Offers Largest Set Of CMS Apis In The Industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / 1upHealth , the market-leading FHIR platform for claims and clinical data acquisition, exchange, and computation, today announced its highlights from 2023, which include a year marked by expansive growth, new customer wins, technological innovation, and prestigious accolades. These successes, which continue a several-year trend of momentum, are a testament to 1upHealth's pivotal role in meeting the industry's increasing need for greater interoperability.

In the first half of 2023, 1upHealth landed $40M in funding for its Series C round , bringing the company's total funding to $75. With that infusion of resources, 1upHealth continues to invest in its core products and operations, including enhancing its modern, open cloud architecture, strengthening its core FHIR platform, as well as adding to its customer success and support teams. The company also updated its Population Connect product to enable greater EHR connectivity and refined 1upComply , offering the most extensive set of CMS APIs in the industry to help organizations prepare for the new interoperability rule expected January 2024.

"The interoperability market remained dynamic in 2023, full of new challenges and new potential. With the impending release of the Interoperability and Prior Authorization rule, demand for FHIR APIs is surging and we are ready to guide our clients through this transition," said Dr. Donald Rucker, 1upHealth Chief Strategy Officer. "As the industry embarks on the next phase of the interoperability journey, we are eager to bring our unmatched technology and deep expertise to help organizations not just comply but stay one step ahead of new regulations and technological advances across the industry."

Awards and Accomplishments

In 2023, 1upHealth was bestowed with many esteemed recognitions and awards from the business and healthcare communities due to its strong performance and powerful technology:



Ranked #35 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (#4 on the list for Boston tech), based on 5100% revenue growth and 3500% customer growth over three years

Won 2023 Powerhouse Healthcare Company of the Year from the NEVY Awards , hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association

Ranked #10 on the Boston Business Journal Largest Healthtech Companies in Massachusetts list

Featured in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards for the third year in a row

Named an early adopter of NCQA Digital Content Services to advance digitized quality measurement initiatives

Included in industry reports including KLAS , Gartner, and AVIA Marketplace's Top Interoperability Companies Report

Led industry discussions by being featured in top media outlets such as Fierce Healthcare, HealthLeaders, Healthcare IT News, Health Data Management, and Mergermarket Invited to speak at several national healthcare events, including HIMSS 2023, AHIP Consumer Experience Summit 2023 and the Fierce Health Payer Summit

Throughout the year, 1upHealth also expanded its footprint by helping more healthcare organizations improve data access, exchange, and use - and, more broadly, enabling a true network effect of greater interoperability across the industry. To date, 1upHealth has established more than 7,000 EHR endpoints and more than 150 payer endpoints in partner and network ecosystems. The company works with 80 enterprise customers ranging from national payers to Blues plans, state Medicaid agencies, and regional plans.

"I am proud of all that we accomplished and am even more driven to solve healthcare's data challenges and lead the industry into its digital future," said Joe Gagnon, 1upHealth CEO. "This year, 1upHealth remains committed to building the most connections and acquiring the most data in healthcare, while remaining the de facto expert on all-things FHIR and demonstrating the immense promise and potential of standardized data. Through this, we can both future-proof healthcare and also make good on our company's underlying mission to help people live longer, healthier, happier lives."

