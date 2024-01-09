Healthme Partners With Boston Hernia To Simplify Direct-Pay For Surgery Patients

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Agreement with Boston Hernia is the First Step in Strategic Expansion Across Multiple Surgical Specialties to Provide Transparently Priced Healthcare Bundles for Direct Payers

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / HealthMe announced today they have entered a partnership with Boston Hernia to launch HealthMe's direct pay platform that allows deployment of transparently priced healthcare bundles via a convenient marketplace designed specifically for their growing community of direct payers. Building upon HealthMe's rapid growth within the musculoskeletal space, the agreement with Boston Hernia is a major milestone as the first expansion into another surgical specialty. This validates the premise that independent practices across multiple specialties can, and will, provide better solutions that are especially suited for direct payers: both self-pay patients and self-insured employers who seek better ways to provide quality, value-based care for their employees.

Bringing collaborative surgical decision-making to their patients, the team at Boston Hernia emphasizes the importance of spending more time with each patient learning, educating, and discussing the best treatment options. The partnership with HealthMe helps patients and payers gain a further understanding of the cost of care with transparently priced surgical bundles and consumer-friendly payment options which eliminates concerns over the cost of care and surprise bills.

"Over the last 22 years, we have been caring for hernia patients, listening to their needs and goals, and adapting our practice to best serve our patients," commented Michael Reinhorn, MD, founder of Boston Hernia. "With our launch of the HealthMe platform, we are staying true to our commitment of compassionate care and a state-of-the-art patient experience. Our partnership takes best principles of technology innovation and revenue management to accelerate our goals in providing the optimal patient care coupled with measurable gains in office workflow and staff engagement."

"Based on their commitment to practice excellence and the digital transformation of healthcare, Boston Hernia is the perfect partner to launch our platform into other specialty practices," commented Michael Havig, MD, HealthMe Founder and CEO. "As we expand into general surgery and other specialties, we are committed to the success of independent medical practices like Boston Hernia as they serve as the backbone of quality, accessible specialty care for the majority of Americans. We are proud to partner with Dr. Reinhorn and the world-class team at Boston Hernia."

About Boston Hernia

Performing over 1,000 hernia surgeries every year, Boston Hernia offers a tailored approach for each patient. An independent practice owned by their providers, Boston Hernia brings a "small business" approach to care which allows them to focus on each individual patient and help them return to doing the things they love. The providers at Boston Hernia are committed to continuously improving their surgical techniques and outcomes by participating in various hernia societies, studying their outcomes through a national registry, and publishing data to influence the care of hernia patients nationally and internationally. Boston Hernia is an independent, affiliate practice of the Mass General Brigham system. In addition to operating at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, a Mass General Brigham Hospital, Boston Hernia offers care at Boston Outpatient Surgical Suites in Waltham MA, and the Surgery Center of New Hampshire-Derry.

About HealthMe®

HealthMe is a visionary healthcare company committed to transforming the healthcare experience for providers, payers, and patients alike. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and personalized care, HealthMe's direct pay and direct contracting solutions are redefining the healthcare payment landscape-especially for specialty care. HealthMe's direct-pay platform provides medical practices with a secure, proven solution to effectively serve the growing population of direct-pay patients and payers.

Contact Information:

Darrell Atkin

VP Marketing

[email protected]

760-390-6036

SOURCE: HealthMe

View the original press release on newswire.