Kevin Interdonato Crime Thriller The Bastard Sons Secures North American Distribution With Vertical

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Vertical has acquired North American rights to the crime thriller,The Bastard Sons, from writer, director, and star Kevin Interdonato. With a screenplay co-penned by Glenn Rodriguez, the film follows a group of small-town gangsters seeking revenge after an inside job leaves their Boss killed.



Alongside Interdonato who plays Vincent Damiano,The Bastard Sons stars Charles Malik Whitfield as Darius, Frankie Edgar as Donny Mac, Joseph Sernio as Dobson, Kirk 'Champ' Ponton as Marco,Anastasia Ganias as Olivia, Al Sapienza as Rome, and Roger Matthews as Big will release the film in select theaters and On Demand on January 5th. After the murder of their crime family's Boss, Vincent (Interdonato) and his misfit crew of "bastard" brothers become convinced it was an inside hit. The gangsters wage a brutal war in a valiant attempt to regain control of the business and avenge the dead. "The Bastard Sons weaves a tale of loyalty, revenge, and the indomitable strength that emerges when chosen, 'found' family unites in the face of adversity and loss," remarked Vertical's SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi. "Kevin not only delivers a riveting performance on screen but also showcases his exceptional skills as a writer and director behind the camera."

The film is produced by Kevin Interdonato, Glenn Rodriguez, Charles Malik Whitfield, Nicholas Larrabure, Joseph Sernio, Amanda Clayton, Jeff Stewart, and Joe Minnella. The executive producers are Harriet D'Angelo, Ralph D'Angelo, Joseph Maglio; Cinematographer is Joe Minnella and composer is Isaiah Seward's Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical while Interdonato negotiated the deal on behalf of the production.

Watch the trailer here:

You can watch the Bastard Sons on Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video . You can also follow the movie's Instagram page

About Vertical ( )

Founded in 2012, Vertical has become a leading global independent distributor releasing films across all mediums. Vertical's unique combination of full-service marketing and highly effective sales services provides collaborative solutions for filmmakers, as the company leverages creative and platform relationships to maximize revenue streams from all content providers. Current and upcoming Vertical releases include 2023 Cannes Film Festival opener Jeanne Du Barry, directed by Maïwenn who stars alongside Johnny Depp; Sophie Barthes' The Pod Generation starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor; Opening night film of the 2023 Berlin Film Festival She Came To Me Directed by Rebecca Miller and starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway; 2023 Independent Spirit Award winner Emily the Criminal written & directed by director John Patton Ford starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi; Damián Szifron's To Catch a Killer starring Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn; and Michael Jacobs' Maybe I Do starring Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.

About Kevin Interdonato

Kevin Interdonato is an American actor. He began his career on the East Coast, an Actor known for his work on the rising Indie film scene in NYC, Philadelphia and NJ. From 2001, his Television roles on The Sopranos, Law And Order, CSI:NY, and being nationwide finalist in Producer Joel Silver's "Next Action Star", only added to his resume of Acting in many Award-Winning Independent Films. Interdonato is from New Jersey as he attended Howell High School and Brookdale Community College .

An abrupt leave from the business to fulfill his military obligations led Kevin to a tour of duty in Baghdad, Iraq in 2004-05. Upon his return, Kevin eased back into film after contemplating his leave from the business. His work thereafter in the following years on the Indie Film scene led to being honored at the 2008 Garden State Film Festival, where he was awarded the "Robert Pastorelli Rising Star Award".

Kevin was highlighted in IFQ magazine as "The New Badass of Indie Film" in 2015, and his continued work to date in Dramatic and Comedic roles garnered him recognition at numerous Film Festivals throughout the world with over 20 Best Actor awards, including starring in the cult-indie hit, 'Bad Frank'.

Currently, Kevin is Acting, Writing and Producing several projects as well. He recently starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the Showtime series City on a Hill .

'The Bastard Sons' marks Kevin's directing debut.

All Press Inquires Contact:

Tom La Vecchia, MBA, X Factor Media, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Kevin Interdonato



