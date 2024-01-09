Verityxr Continues To Grow, Kicking-Off 2024 By Hiring Industry Expert Naha Patel, PT, DPT As The New Director Of Operations And Business Development

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / VerityXR, a trailblazer in merging healthcare with cutting-edge technology, proudly announces the strategic hiring of Naha Patel, PT, DPT , as the new Director of Operations and Business Development. Naha Patel's arrival marks a significant milestone in VerityXR's accelerating journey towards redefining healthcare delivery .

Naha Patel, an esteemed figure in the healthcare sector, joins VerityXR with a mission to catalyze its growth and reinforce its market leadership. With a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Nova Southeastern University, her extensive experience spans nearly a decade, during which she has mastered the complexities of healthcare delivery and operations. Having worked at some of the largest PT clinics in the country, Naha Patel has the situational awareness of what needs to be accomplished in an organization.

Naha Patel's appointment is a clear indicator of VerityXR's commitment to innovation and operational agility. Her proven track record of initiating groundbreaking changes and driving growth in her previous roles sets the stage for transformative developments at VerityXR. Her leadership is characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence, with an emphasis on collaborative and transparent work cultures.

With her forward-looking vision and enthusiasm for technological innovation, Naha Patel is set to lead VerityXR in developing pioneering solutions in healthcare technology. Her dedication to continuous learning and pushing the technological envelope aligns seamlessly with VerityXR's ethos of relentless innovation.

Shiva Rallapalli, Chief Operating Officer of VerityXR , commented, "Bringing Naha Patel, PT, DPT into our team is a game-changer. Her exceptional expertise and visionary approach in healthcare and technology perfectly align with our growth trajectory and market aspirations."

Naha shared her enthusiasm, saying, "Joining VerityXR is an exhilarating opportunity. I am committed to contributing to VerityXR's groundbreaking work and am excited about the potential to transform healthcare through advanced technology."

Naha Patel's role will be pivotal in driving VerityXR's continued market expansion, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in harnessing Extended Reality (XR) for innovative pain management and rehabilitation solutions.

About VerityXR

Founded by graduates of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business , VerityXR is a leader in utilizing Extended Reality for pain management and physical rehabilitation solutions. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and outcomes through its innovative XR technology, spearheading a new era in healthcare solutions.

Contact VerityXR: For media and/or business inquiries, please email: [email protected] or visit .

