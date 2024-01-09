(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Recent Tests Reveal Impact-Resistant Glass as a Game-Changer in Thwarting Forced Entry, Offering an Economical Yet Robust Barrier Against Gunfire and Physical Assaults, Marking a Significant Leap in Protecting Public Spaces.

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / In a critical demonstration at the Richland County Sheriff's Department training facility, the efficacy of impact-resistant glass against forced entry was put to the test. The event, simulated by Captain Dominick Pagano, highlighted the glass's resilience against gunfire, physical force, and heavy tools.

Impact Resistant Glass

Impact Resistant Glass from Century Glass Commercial Systems

This trial was inspired by the distressing trend of over 600 mass shootings annually in the U.S., where attackers often gain entry through vulnerable glass doors. Randy Wright, the owner of Century Commercial Glass Systems , recognized the need for better protection following incidents like the Covenant School Shooting, where standard glass doors failed to provide adequate security.

The company explored affordable alternatives, leading to the discovery of impact-resistant glass, initially designed for hurricane protection. This glass, proven effective during the Charleston BLM riots, uses a laminate design with a super-strong ionoplast polymer layer, offering robust resistance at a fraction of the cost of specialized intrusion-resistant products.

To validate its effectiveness against active shooter scenarios, Century Commercial Glass Systems collaborated with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Captain Pagano tested the glass with an AR-15 rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun , revealing its potential to significantly delay an attacker, providing critical time for emergency response.

Although not bullet-resistant, the glass ensures the assailant remains outside, a major advantage over expensive bullet-resistant alternatives. With installation costs starting at $1,700, this solution is accessible for a wide range of facilities, including schools, government buildings, and retail stores.

This initiative underscores a commitment to enhancing public safety through innovative, cost-effective solutions. Century Commercial Glass Systems extends gratitude to the Richland County Sheriff's Department for their collaboration in this vital testing, contributing to a future where buildings are better shielded from violent intrusions.

Contact Information

Randy Wright

Owner

[email protected]

(803)726-0000

SOURCE: Century Commercial Glass Systems

View the original press release on newswire.