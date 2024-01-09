Alayacare Named Best Software As A Service (Outside USA) In The 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) International Cloud Computing Awards Program Releases Full List of Winners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / AlayaCare has been declared a winner in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program in the category Best Software as a Service (outside USA).

The Cloud Awards has recognized and honoured innovation in cloud computing since 2011, spanning diverse industry sectors and welcoming submissions from organizations across the globe.

Other categories for 2023-2024 include 'Best Use of AI in Cloud Computing,' 'Best Cloud Automation Solution,' and 'Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution.'

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards continue to lead the way in identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies. AlayaCare impressed the panel with their market-leading innovations, and it was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category."

AlayaCare's CEO, Adrian Schauer, credits AlayaCare's focus on cutting-edge solutions with the company's win. "AlayaCare's recognition as the Best Software as a Service (outside USA) by the Cloud Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation," Schauer said. "Our success lies in our steadfast investment in advanced technologies, including machine learning and AI, optimization, and data science. These advancements empower home-based care providers to curtail operational expenses, enhance patient care quality, minimize employee turnover, identify adverse events, and ultimately, keep their clients out of hospital."

"The judging panel at The Cloud Awards can see that AlayaCare offers a cloud solution which is seamlessly configurable and customizable as well as being transparent and user-friendly," said Nagendran Manidas, Lead Judge. "AlayaCare are disruptors in their field as they combine traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients."

The Cloud Awards program will return in autumn 2024. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program, with international entries from North America, Canada, Australia, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

To view the complete list of winners, please visit: .

-30-

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

[email protected]

647-668-6369

The Cloud Awards Press Contact

James Williams - Head of Operations

[email protected]

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established, and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit

SOURCE: AlayaCare