Jacob Elordi Replaces Andrew Garfield As Frankenstein's Monster

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Based on Mary Shelley's classic novel about scientist Victor Frankenstein who revives a monster, "Frankenstein" will be written, produced, and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The upcoming adaptation will be Guillermo del Toro's second feature film for Netflix, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to initial reports, the Oscar-winning director was interested in taking on the lead role of Andrew Garfield. However, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the role was given to 26-year-old Jacob Elordi, the star of "Euphoria". The actor will star alongside Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer from the series "On the Western Front without Change." Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery will also be starring.

Garfield's departure from the project came down to scheduling conflicts related to last year's strike by Hollywood screenwriters, Showbiz411 reports.

Netflix in its comments to The Independent noted that the casting announcement was made after a busy 2023 for the Australian actor, who recently starred in Sofia Coppola's biopic about Priscilla Presley in the role The King of Rock and Roll with Kayleigh Spaney as Elvis Presley's ex-wife. He also appeared in Emerald Fennel's comedy thriller Saltburn.

Frankenstein is currently in pre-production. It follows the award-winning 2022 Netflix animated film "Pinocchio" by the Mexican director. Previously, the Oscar winner worked with Netflix on the horror anthology "Cabinet of Curiosities", as well as on the animated films "Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans" and "Troll Hunters: Tales of Arcadia". Guillermo del Toro is perhaps best known for his 2017 Best Picture Award-winning film, The Shape of Water starring Sally Hawkins.