Jacob Elordi Replaces Andrew Garfield As Frankenstein's Monster

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Based on Mary Shelley's classic novel about scientist Victor
Frankenstein who revives a monster, "Frankenstein" will be written,
produced, and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The upcoming
adaptation will be Guillermo del Toro's second feature film for
Netflix, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
According to initial reports, the Oscar-winning director was
interested in taking on the lead role of Andrew Garfield. However,
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the role was given to
26-year-old Jacob Elordi, the star of "Euphoria". The actor will
star alongside Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer
from the series "On the Western Front without Change." Mia Goth,
Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery will also be
starring.
Garfield's departure from the project came down to scheduling
conflicts related to last year's strike by Hollywood screenwriters,
Showbiz411 reports.
Netflix in its comments to The Independent noted that the
casting announcement was made after a busy 2023 for the Australian
actor, who recently starred in Sofia Coppola's biopic about
Priscilla Presley in the role The King of Rock and Roll with
Kayleigh Spaney as Elvis Presley's ex-wife. He also appeared in
Emerald Fennel's comedy thriller Saltburn.
Frankenstein is currently in pre-production. It follows the
award-winning 2022 Netflix animated film "Pinocchio" by the Mexican
director. Previously, the Oscar winner worked with Netflix on the
horror anthology "Cabinet of Curiosities", as well as on the
animated films "Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans" and "Troll
Hunters: Tales of Arcadia". Guillermo del Toro is perhaps best
known for his 2017 Best Picture Award-winning film, The Shape of
Water starring Sally Hawkins.
