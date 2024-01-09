Completely Robotic Restaurant To Open In US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A fully autonomous restaurant will open in California in early
2024. Artificial intelligence (AI) will manage all production
processes, Azernews reports.
The idea to open such a restaurant belongs to three American
companies at once - Cali Group, Miso Robotics, and PopID. Cali
Group specializes in the implementation of modern technologies in
the restaurant and retail business. Miso Robotics has created
Flippy, the world's first AI-controlled robotic frying station.
PopID company comes up with solutions for contactless payment using
biometrics.
The restaurant was named Calieexpress by Flippy and will be
located in the center of Pasadena, which is located in the U.S.
state of California. The restaurant will specialize in cooking
traditional American fast food - so far, only three types of
burgers, French fries, and salads are on the menu. Several fully
robotic grill stations from Flippy will be installed for their
preparation.
The entire team of robot cookers will be managed by specially
written software. You can place an order using self-service kiosks.
You only need to create a PopID account in advance. When ordering,
the kiosk will give recommendations to visitors based on the
history of their previous visits.
Then the client will be able to observe the cooking process -
for this, the kitchen walls will be made of transparent glass. At
the same time, the creators of the restaurant admit that it will
not be possible to completely do without people. Live employees
will collect and give orders to visitors.
Restaurateurs promise that the prices of dishes in CaliExpress will
be lower than those of competitors, and the quality of products
will be higher.
For example, it will be forbidden to use ready-made factory
cutlets for cooking burgers. The grill robot will make them from
fresh ingredients by itself. A robotic station for frying French
fries will be able to provide the ideal cooking time and
temperature.
