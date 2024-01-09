Completely Robotic Restaurant To Open In US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A fully autonomous restaurant will open in California in early 2024. Artificial intelligence (AI) will manage all production processes, Azernews reports.

The idea to open such a restaurant belongs to three American companies at once - Cali Group, Miso Robotics, and PopID. Cali Group specializes in the implementation of modern technologies in the restaurant and retail business. Miso Robotics has created Flippy, the world's first AI-controlled robotic frying station. PopID company comes up with solutions for contactless payment using biometrics.

The restaurant was named Calieexpress by Flippy and will be located in the center of Pasadena, which is located in the U.S. state of California. The restaurant will specialize in cooking traditional American fast food - so far, only three types of burgers, French fries, and salads are on the menu. Several fully robotic grill stations from Flippy will be installed for their preparation.

The entire team of robot cookers will be managed by specially written software. You can place an order using self-service kiosks. You only need to create a PopID account in advance. When ordering, the kiosk will give recommendations to visitors based on the history of their previous visits.

Then the client will be able to observe the cooking process - for this, the kitchen walls will be made of transparent glass. At the same time, the creators of the restaurant admit that it will not be possible to completely do without people. Live employees will collect and give orders to visitors.

Restaurateurs promise that the prices of dishes in CaliExpress will be lower than those of competitors, and the quality of products will be higher.

For example, it will be forbidden to use ready-made factory cutlets for cooking burgers. The grill robot will make them from fresh ingredients by itself. A robotic station for frying French fries will be able to provide the ideal cooking time and temperature.