(MENAFN- AzerNews) In South Korea, the parliament has passed a law banning the
eating of dogs. The law will come into effect from 2027, Azernews reports.
In November 2023, the head of the ruling party announced the
adoption of a law banning the eating of dog meat, explaining that
it is time to put an end to social conflicts and disagreements on
this issue.
As the agency notes, in recent years, the practice of eating
dogs has drawn criticism from both the international community and
the younger generation of South Koreans.
However, those Koreans who can't see their lives without dog
meat can take a trip to Norway, where there is a farm called Elvåg
Gård. Their website says that they have been offering organic dog
meat since as early as 1981.
As their website says, the purpose of this site is to get the
people of Norway to think about another dimension where "man's best
friend" is seen as a product.
The cost of 1kg of Labrador meat is 340 Norwegian kroner (about
3,000 roubles). Cheaper will be 1 kg of meat from a pug (170
kroner), a Chihuahua (from 190 to 225 kroner), and a dachshund (175
kroner).
The website also has a section for vegetarians, where golden
retriever milk is offered.
