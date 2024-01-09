Plastic Levels In Products Decrease Compared To Past Studies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Plastics and chemicals that cause cancer and infertility have
been found in Coca-Cola, Gerber cereal, Whopper from Burger King,
and several other products, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media news.
Consumer Reports, a US non-profit consumer organisation, tested
85 samples of popular products and found bisphenols or phthalates
in almost every one of them through the packaging. The good news:
plastic levels in products are on the decline compared to past
studies. The bad news: it's still there.
There is a report that says some chemicals called "plasticizers"
or phthalates are found in many popular foods like Cheerios,
Coca-Cola, and Gerber cereals. These chemicals can cause serious
health problems like cancer, infertility, and birth defects.
The report wants the government to stop using these chemicals in
food. Some of the foods with the highest levels of these chemicals
are Yoplait's Original Low Fat French Vanilla, Ben & Jerry's
vanilla ice cream, Wendy's crispy chicken nuggets, Burger King's
Whopper, General Mills' original Cheerios, Perdue ground chicken
breast, and Del Monte sliced peaches.
Even though the levels of these chemicals are not higher than
what is considered safe, scientists say any amount of them in food
can be dangerous. The chemicals can get into food from packaging,
processing equipment, and even water and soil. Some foods have less
of these chemicals than others, like Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza
and Beech-Nut Fruities Pouch Pear, Banana & Raspberries. Polar
Springs seltzer was found to have no chemicals at all. This shows
that there are ways to make food with less of these chemicals.
