With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva, Two More Yards Renovated And Made Available To Residents

The courtyards surrounding the multi-story buildings at
Bakikhanov settlement, Bakikhanov street 42, Nasimi district of the
capital, which are home to over 4600 residents, have been improved
and made available to the locals.
Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, took
part in the courtyard's grand opening, including the event's
large-scale tree-planting initiative, Azernews reports.
A special holiday party and gifts were given to the young
residents of the landscaped yard during the event that took place
on the eve of the New Year holiday. The children experienced
moments of joy and a pleasant festive mood thanks to the
celebration, which was full of musical entertainment programs.
The Our Yard project's major objectives are to restore greenery,
make yards in the capital area ecologically clean and appealing,
provide safe and comfortable living conditions for locals, and
create a meaningful recreational space.
In addition to organizing youth recreation and encouraging
sports participation, the landscaped courtyards consider the ease
of mobility for individuals with disabilities, foster the growth of
kids across all age groups, and include a chess field, a football
stadium with an artificial roof, and a number of sports facilities.
In the courtyards at the same time, there were sixteen chat rooms,
lots of seats, bird nests, and cat houses. Furthermore, the
buildings' facades and blocks underwent extensive repairs, the
asphalt and roofing were replaced, the electric lines were redone,
and new lighting poles and security cameras were placed in the
courtyards.
A 3,542 square meter green belt was laid, 19,100 bushes were
planted, and 650 different types of trees were planted in addition
to the courtyards' existing greenery being restored. Furthermore,
common stone ivy and other creeping plants were planted around the
yard to create green fences that prevented air pollution.
For your information, we would like to let you know that, as
part of the Our Yard project, which has been underway since 2017 at
the behest of Leyla Aliyeva, the founder and head of the IDEA
Public Union, 149 common residential areas have been refurbished
and made available to residents.
In particular, it should be mentioned that the IDEA Public Union
invites locals to submit ideas and requests for the upkeep and
restoration of courtyards to the Public Union. Kindly forward your
applications to [email protected] , the IDEA Public Union's
email address, or to the hotline 1113.

