With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva, Two More Yards Renovated And Made Available To Residents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The courtyards surrounding the multi-story buildings at Bakikhanov settlement, Bakikhanov street 42, Nasimi district of the capital, which are home to over 4600 residents, have been improved and made available to the locals.

Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, took part in the courtyard's grand opening, including the event's large-scale tree-planting initiative, Azernews reports.

A special holiday party and gifts were given to the young residents of the landscaped yard during the event that took place on the eve of the New Year holiday. The children experienced moments of joy and a pleasant festive mood thanks to the celebration, which was full of musical entertainment programs.

The Our Yard project's major objectives are to restore greenery, make yards in the capital area ecologically clean and appealing, provide safe and comfortable living conditions for locals, and create a meaningful recreational space.

In addition to organizing youth recreation and encouraging sports participation, the landscaped courtyards consider the ease of mobility for individuals with disabilities, foster the growth of kids across all age groups, and include a chess field, a football stadium with an artificial roof, and a number of sports facilities. In the courtyards at the same time, there were sixteen chat rooms, lots of seats, bird nests, and cat houses. Furthermore, the buildings' facades and blocks underwent extensive repairs, the asphalt and roofing were replaced, the electric lines were redone, and new lighting poles and security cameras were placed in the courtyards.

A 3,542 square meter green belt was laid, 19,100 bushes were planted, and 650 different types of trees were planted in addition to the courtyards' existing greenery being restored. Furthermore, common stone ivy and other creeping plants were planted around the yard to create green fences that prevented air pollution.

For your information, we would like to let you know that, as part of the Our Yard project, which has been underway since 2017 at the behest of Leyla Aliyeva, the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, 149 common residential areas have been refurbished and made available to residents.

In particular, it should be mentioned that the IDEA Public Union invites locals to submit ideas and requests for the upkeep and restoration of courtyards to the Public Union. Kindly forward your applications to [email protected] , the IDEA Public Union's email address, or to the hotline 1113.