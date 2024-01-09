Germany's Railways To Freeze Again

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 10, a large-scale strike of railway workers is planned in Germany. German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) called its members to it, Azernews reports.

A strike, if it takes place (and the probability of its cancellation is extremely low), could plunge the country into chaos again. This time, the consequences are likely to be much more noticeable than during previous strikes, as it will last several days. German railways Deutsche Bahn (DB) is already expecting "massive disruptions in intercity, regional and urban traffic," DB said in a press release.

The strike of freight carriers will begin today at 18:00. The start of the strike of passenger transport workers is scheduled for January 10 at 2:00 a.m. It is planned to end the strike only on Friday, January 12, at 18:00.

The GDL trade union is agitating to suspend the work of not only its members in DB. Employees of the city companies Transdev and City Bahn Chemnitz are also involved in the strike. The specific impact on train traffic will become known only after it begins.

The concern has already announced that the planned emergency timetable "provides only a very limited range of intercity, regional, and urban trains."

It is indicated that traffic in the regions will be particularly severely affected. How successfully the situation will be resolved these days depends on the region. In any case, there will also be large-scale restrictions on regional transportation. The government has asked citizens to "refrain from unnecessary travel" during the strike or reschedule it.