Germany's Railways To Freeze Again

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 10, a large-scale strike of railway workers is
planned in Germany. German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) called
its members to it, Azernews reports.
A strike, if it takes place (and the probability of its
cancellation is extremely low), could plunge the country into chaos
again. This time, the consequences are likely to be much more
noticeable than during previous strikes, as it will last several
days. German railways Deutsche Bahn (DB) is already expecting
"massive disruptions in intercity, regional and urban traffic," DB
said in a press release.
The strike of freight carriers will begin today at 18:00. The
start of the strike of passenger transport workers is scheduled for
January 10 at 2:00 a.m. It is planned to end the strike only on
Friday, January 12, at 18:00.
The GDL trade union is agitating to suspend the work of not only
its members in DB. Employees of the city companies Transdev and
City Bahn Chemnitz are also involved in the strike. The specific
impact on train traffic will become known only after it begins.
The concern has already announced that the planned emergency
timetable "provides only a very limited range of intercity,
regional, and urban trains."
It is indicated that traffic in the regions will be particularly
severely affected. How successfully the situation will be resolved
these days depends on the region. In any case, there will also be
large-scale restrictions on regional transportation. The government
has asked citizens to "refrain from unnecessary travel" during the
strike or reschedule it.
MENAFN09012024000195011045ID1107701774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.