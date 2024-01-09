Who Is Being Killed In Garabagh? - French Journalist Reveals Truth While Trying To Defend Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
While the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is over, the
road to realising the peace process in the South Caucasus will not
be easy. The West's involvement through Armenia in the South
Caucasus puts all things at risk of being destabilised.
Several parties show themselves as being supportive of the peace
process; however, some others who wish to reignite the conflict
stand rigid on their plan to disrupt it. So far, by supporting
Armenia, France has achieved little to no significant imbalance in
Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. France's "support" forces Armenia
to act based on the will of the former, which leads to mass
propaganda of anti-Azerbaijani statements and, as a result, creates
a desire for revenge in the young Armenian generation. The peace
process in the South Caucasus would be realised faster if the same
"helpers" of Armenia would stop pursuing their gain.
French participants are gradually joining the ranks of Armenian
"human rights" activists, and they often believe that they are
working for a good cause. The French journalist/reporter
Anne-Laure-Bonel published a post on her X social page with the
title "Silence, they are killing in Nagorno-Karabakh." The
French journalist's provocative post reads: "I will be
attending the 50th meeting of the French-speaking press in Dakar
from January 9 to 11, 2023 (amendment 2024) to discuss the war in
Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. I'm honoured and excited to draw
attention to a conflict that has been very little talked about
since 2020."
A young journalist had a chance to "prove herself" and tell the
Armenian-French public the same propaganda that they have been
doing for 30 years. When the war is over and a peace treaty is
being negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, what can "killing
in Garabagh" mean? Who is being killed? When? Where?
However, the French journalist, while stating a lie, told the
truth. Indeed, people are being killed in Garabagh, especially
civilians. It is not man-to-man killing, but Armenian mines have
been quietly killing civilians since 2020 in the liberated
territories, where 10 mines are buried for every square metre.
About 3,000 civilians have been victims of mines in Azerbaijan's
liberated Garabagh, where 525 of them were killed and some others
were maimed. The number of people who fell victim to mines during
the Patriotic War is still unknown, and Armenia has yet to present
an exact map of the mines buried in those territories.
The French journalist should be asked questions at the forum in
Dakar: How were Armenians going to live in Azerbaijani territories
after having planted the territories with Armenian mines? And if
Armenia wants peace with Azerbaijan, why doesn't it provide
Azerbaijan with maps of minefields sown by themselves? And how are
the Armenian authorities going to return the Armenians back to
Garabagh who have left those territories voluntarily? This is what
the French Parliament has to discuss rather than clasping the
Armenian PM, who always fluctuates in his promise of signing a
peace treaty while standing between his opponents and supporters
like France.
It should be recalled that from November 10, 2020, to October 6,
2023, as a result of Armenia's mine terrorism against the
Azerbaijani people, 191 mine incidents took place on the territory
of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. The victims of mine explosions
were 330 Azerbaijanis, 62 of whom died, 49 civilians, and 15
military personnel. A total of 267 people were injured as a result
of the mine blast.
As of October 5, this year, 100,467.8 hectares of land have been
cleared of mines and other explosive devices.
Recall that during this period, 95,638 mines and other explosive
devices were found, including 29,790 anti-personnel, 17,439
anti-tank mines, and 48,409 unexploded ordnance.
The French authorities, who are committed to nurturing chaos,
will not achieve what they want in the South Caucasus because
'whoever digs a pit will fall into it'. In the meantime, France is
drowning in migration and economic crises. And as regards the human
rights issues in Paris, French police officers kill the protesters
"quietly" as a result of the repeated use of an electroshock
device.
