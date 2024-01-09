We Believe In Ukrainian Energy Industry While Preparing For Any Contingency - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Ukraine's energy grid is under control as there is a safety margin so no blackouts are foreseen at the moment, but at the same time the authorities are preparing for all possible scenarios.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform wrote.

"The key security element is energy," he emphasized.

According to the head of government, a huge amount of restoration work was done in the runup to the winter season, and this is what helps the industry maintain energy stability amid Russian missile barrages and in adverse weather conditions.

Shmyhal noted that the latest strikes caused no significant damage to the Ukrainian energy system.

"The situation is under control, there is a margin of safety, and no blackouts are scheduled," the prime minister assured.

However, he noted that due to the low temperatures, electricity consumption is currently increasing rapidly: "As of this morning, it has exceeded yesterday's figures by 6%."

"Additional loads raise the risk of accidents. That's why we need a solidarity saving approach on the part of all Ukrainians," Shmyhal stressed.

The head of government added that during the winter cold, energy companies urge citizens to reduce consumption by turning off powerful electrical appliances, and businesses – to de-energize storefronts and billboards.

Shmyhal noted that these measures would save up to 200-400 MW, which is equal to several heat generation units.

At the same time, the head of government expressed his gratitude to energy repair teams for eliminating the consequences of the latest cold snap.

"All services are on duty 24/7," he assured.

Shmyhal also thanked Ukraine's international partners for their assistance provided to the energy sector and emphasized that the country "constantly feels the reliable support from its partners."

"Thanks to USAID's help, the first cogeneration plant has been launched in Khmelnytskyi region to feed critical infrastructure and residential blocks," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said the country would soon receive five more gas turbines from Japan, which will add up to 200 MW of generation capacity to Ukraine's power system.

The head of government noted that in this way the Ukrainian state is moving toward decentralized generation to make it less vulnerable to Russian terror attacks.

"We believe in the strength of the Ukrainian energy industry, but at the same time we are preparing for all possible scenarios. Therefore, almost 12,600 Invincibility Points have already been deployed. If necessary, another 700 will launch their work. Just like last winter, Ukrainians will be guaranteed heat, electricity, communication, and access to the internet there," Denys Shmyhal added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Japan will hand over to Ukraine seven high-voltage automatic transformers and five gas turbines.