Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Meeting To Discuss Munitions, Drone Supplies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, having gathered commanders from the main operational zones, to discuss supplies of munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The head of state reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"An important Supreme CinC Staff meeting. The commanders of the main operational zones and operations attended in person. Together with them, the General Staff, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Strategic Industries, and Ministry for Digital Transformation discussed in detail the issue of providing our frontline troops with munitions and drones. Actual costs, daily needs, distribution among units," the president wrote.

According to Zelensky, those present systematized issues of current and future contracts, assistance from partners, and domestic output, including the launch of new production lines. "We are doing everything to provide our soldiers with everything they need to execute their missions," Zelensky said.

Another important topic discussed at the meeting was air defense capabilities. According to the president, the meeting analyzed the latest Russian strikes and the performance of Ukraine's Air Force, as well as agreed on the next steps to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities, communities, industrial facilities, and critical infrastructure.