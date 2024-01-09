Japan, UNFPA Buy 70 Tons Of Medicines For Almost 100 Maternity Hospitals Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Japan and the Representative Office of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine jointly purchased 70 tons of medical supplies for 93 maternity hospitals in Ukraine.
This was announced by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Pharmaceutical assistance to strengthen reproductive health in emergency situations has been launched. The Government of Japan and the Representation of the UN Population Fund in Ukraine jointly purchased 70 tons of vital medicines and medical supplies for 93 maternity hospitals across Ukraine," the diplomatic mission wrote. Read also: Japan
to transfer batch of power equipment to Ukrain
As reported, five mobile gas turbine generators and seven transformers were delivered to Ukraine this winter with Japan's assistance.
