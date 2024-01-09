Sixteen Injured Civilians Remain In Kharkiv Hospitals Following Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv from December 29 to January 8, a total of 16 wounded residents are undergoing treatment in local hospitals.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of missile attacks on December 29 and 30, six patients were admitted to hospitals. Their condition is stable. Eight people injured by the Jan 2 strike are undergoing inpatient treatment in traumatology, ophthalmology and neurosurgery departments. Their condition is satisfactory," the official said.

After the strike on January 8, a 54-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman remain in medical facilities, both in moderate condition.

"All those injured are being provided with comprehensive assistance and medical support. The medical staff have everything required to this end," Syniehubov assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 29, Kharkiv was hit by Russian missiles coming in three waves. Three employees of a local enterprise were killed and 13 people were injured.

As a result of the strike on December 30, more than 20 people were injured.

On January 2, one person was killed and 62 were injured as a result of Iskander-M missile strikes on residential quarters in the city center.

On January 4, a 84-year-old wounded artist Viktoria Tymoshenko, who had been fighting for her life for two days, succumbed to her injuries. On the night of January 8, another seriously injured person died – an employee of the Kharkiv ambulance unit. Around 22:05 on January 7, the Russian military fired missiles at Kharkiv again, leaving two police officers injured.

On January 8, at least four explosions were heard in the city. An industrial facility and an educational institution sustained damage. A woman was injured.