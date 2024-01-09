Zelensky, Iohannis Discuss Security Situation, Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the security situation and further support for Ukraine.

The Romanian leader announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed the security situation, further multilevel support for Ukraine & bilateral priorities for 2024, including our joint work to develop a solid Romanian-Ukrainian strategic partnership & our continued pragmatic agenda," Iohannis said.

Iohannis said earlier that his country would support Ukraine for as long as it takes in its struggle for peace and freedom.

The Romanian government will contribute up to EUR 50 million to subsidize the interest owed by Ukraine for the repayment of the EUR 18 billion loan from the EU approved for Kyiv by the Council and the European Parliament in December 2022.