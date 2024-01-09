Zelensky To Duda: 'There Should Be No Borders Between Our People'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during which they discussed cooperation in the defense sector.

That's according to the website of the Ukrainian leader, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked Poland for its consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine "as an unwavering ally of our country on its path to joining the EU and NATO."

"Our common border should be a true European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our people," Zelensky said.

Poland's support for the historic decision of the European Union to open negotiations with Ukraine was emphasized.

Poland says embargo on imports of Ukrainian products indefinite

Both leaders also discussed ways to ensure the EU's financial and political support for Ukraine.

The presidents exchanged views on the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington and the expected decisions of the military alliance.

They noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is an important element of the common European home.

"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation," Zelensky said.

He also praised Poland's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and expressed gratitude for the decision to send a Polish representative to the next meeting of advisers to the heads of state in Davos.

Both leaders discussed cooperation in the defense sector with a focus on the key needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Zelensky informed Duda of the recent massive Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, which led to the deaths of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and emphasized the need to bolster Ukraine's air defense to create a reliable sky shield.

The Ukrainian leader separately raised the issue of Poland's accession to the Joint Declaration of the G7 leaders on security commitments for Ukraine.

Zelensky and Duda also discussed the schedule of further bilateral contacts.