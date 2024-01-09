Ukrainian Air Force Destroys Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones in the Kherson region.

The Air Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On January 9, 2024, soldiers with the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed two reconnaissance UAVs – a Merlin-VR and a SuperCam - in the Kherson region," the post said.

The Security Service of Ukraine earlier exposed a "blogger" who published a video of an enemy drone attack on Khmelnytskyi on January 5, 2024.

Photo: Rubizh Brigade

