Schemes For Circumventing Sanctions Against Russia Must Be Blocked - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New global steps are needed against those who continue to help Russia circumvent sanctions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
"The world's sanctions are definitely working. And they are working well," he said.
Zelensky said that there was clear evidence of a slowdown in the Russian defense industry.
According to him, "for the sanctions to be one hundred percent effective, the schemes for circumventing the sanctions must also be one hundred percent blocked." He noted that new global steps were also needed against those who continue to help Russia.
"Everyone in the world knows this small list of terrorist accomplices. We will discuss this further with our partners," Zelensky said.
