War Update: Ukraine Reports 64 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-four combat engagements took place between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops on Tuesday, January 9.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck nine areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, struck an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two artillery pieces of the Russians.

The enemy launched a missile strike, 29 air strikes and 17 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian cities and villages.

