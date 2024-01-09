Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents Discuss Ways To Increase Capacity Of Border Checkpoints

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis have discussed ways to increase the capacity of border crossings.

Zelensky announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's monthly exports through Romania have increased from 2 to 3 million tonnes, and we discussed ways to increase border crossing bandwidth in order to meet the target of 4 million tonnes," Zelensky said.

He thanked Romania for supporting the decision to open Ukraine's EU accession talks and for its willingness to share its positive EU integration experience with Ukraine.

Zelensky informed Iohannis about Russia's continued air terror and emphasized the importance of further cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. Both leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, including the Ukrainian F-16 pilot training program.

The two agreed to start working on bilateral security guarantees based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"We value the development of a strong Ukrainian-Romanian strategic partnership," Zelensky said.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Zelensky emphasized the importance of the European Council's decision to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. He also thanked Romania for supporting this decision and willingness to share its experience in European integration.

Iohannis, in turn, praised Ukraine's adoption of legislation on national minorities.

Iohannis said earlier that his country would support Ukraine for as long as it takes in its struggle for peace and freedom.

The Romanian government will contribute up to EUR 50 million to subsidize the interest owed by Ukraine for the repayment of the EUR 18 billion loan from the EU approved for Kyiv by the Council and the European Parliament in December 2022.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine