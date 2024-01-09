Russian Shahed UAV Hit Culture House In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Krasnopillia community of Sumy region with two Shahed combat UAVs. The local house of culture, residential buildings, and power lines were damaged.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"This evening the enemy again attacked the border area of Sumy region. The Russians directed two Shahed UAVs to the village of Krasnopillia community. They hit the local house of culture. Private houses and power lines were damaged," the post says.
It is noted that all necessary services are working at the scene.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of January 8, Russian troops shelled three communities in the Sumy region: Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba and Esman communities.
