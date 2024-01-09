33,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Undergone Training In UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since June 2022, 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained under the UK-led Operation Interflex.

The press service of the Operational Command North reported this on Telegram , referring to the UK Ministry of Defense.

“33,000 Ukrainian soldiers have now been trained via the UK-led Operation Interflex. The UK and its partner nations have been delivering this basic infantry training since 2022,” the post says.

The UK Ministry of Defense noted that Operation Interflex continues in 2024,“as does the UK's support for Ukraine”.

As reported, as of November 2023, the total number of Ukrainian military personnel trained under the UK Armed Forces' programmes exceeded 52,000.