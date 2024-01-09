Lubinets, Qatari Ambassador Discuss Return Of Ukrainians Forcibly Displaced To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Ukraine Hadi Al-Hajri have discussed the return of Ukrainian children, civilians and prisoners of war forcibly displaced and deported by Russia.

The ombudsman said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Ukraine Hadi Al-Hajri visited our Office - he has recently returned to Kyiv and now we will strengthen our further cooperation," Lubinets wrote.

He expressed his gratitude for Qatar's assistance in the return of Ukrainian children and for the concrete results.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed point four of Ukrainian President Zelensky's Peace Formula, in particular, the return of children forcibly displaced and deported by Russia, the return and protection of the rights of civilians illegally abducted and detained by Russia, and the return of prisoners of war.

The ombudsman emphasized that Qatar is the only country that publicly helps to return Ukrainian children.

"I hope that with the assistance of this state, we will have new results in returning Ukrainians home! After all, the task we face is to return everyone!" Lubinets summarized.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, in early December, Russia agreed to free an additional six Ukrainian children and allow them to reunite with their families in Ukraine following Qatari mediation.

This was the second stage of a Qatar-mediated return of children. The first stage took place in October.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Telegram