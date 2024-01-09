Azerbaijani CEC Posts Number Of Overseas Observers Accredited For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The number of international observers accredited until today in connection with the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been disclosed, said Central Election Commission (CEC) chairman Mazahir Panahov during the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that eight international organizations and 78 international observers from 21 countries have been accredited.

Earlier, Panahov reported that a total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The CEC has already received the necessary papers from 7 of them. Panahov noted that the candidacies of three of them have already been approved.

"The documents of four people will be considered at the CEC meetings in the coming days. These documents should be checked according to the sequence that should be observed," he added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.