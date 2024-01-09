Azerbaijani CEC Posts Number Of Overseas Observers Accredited For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The number of
international observers accredited until today in connection with
the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been
disclosed, said Central Election Commission (CEC) chairman Mazahir
Panahov during the CEC meeting, Trend reports.
Panahov noted that eight international organizations and 78
international observers from 21 countries have been accredited.
Earlier, Panahov reported that a total of 17 candidates have
been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election
in Azerbaijan.
The CEC has already received the necessary papers from 7 of
them. Panahov noted that the candidacies of three of them have
already been approved.
"The documents of four people will be considered at the CEC
meetings in the coming days. These documents should be checked
according to the sequence that should be observed," he added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
