World Espies Azerbaijan As One Of Most Tolerant Countries - Veteran, Honorary Officer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan is
worldwide recognized as a tolerant country, veteran and honorary
officer of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, Colonel Azer
Garayev told Trend , commenting on
the report of the US Commission on International Religious
Freedom.
"Azerbaijan has established equal opportunities for
representatives of all religious denominations. Nonetheless, the US
State Department is attempting to disregard these realities," said
Garayev.
Garayev noted that the Armenian lobby is behind anti-Azerbaijani
statements and reports in the US in most cases.
"The US State Department report is not an exception in this
regard. It was prepared by an Armenian nationalist, one of the
leaders of the Armenian Assembly of the US Daniela Ashbakhyan. This
is one of the reasons why the report contains biased views
regarding Azerbaijan," he said.
He noted that representatives of religious confessions in
Azerbaijan, and people of different faiths sharply condemned this
biased act by the US.
"They voiced the actual situation in Azerbaijan. There are
enough of their interviews on this matter for national and foreign
media," Garayev said.
According to him, the State Department, on the one hand, points
to non-existent problems in its report and, on the other hand,
ignores obvious facts.
"For some reason, the US State Department does not want to see
that Armenia has kept the territory of Azerbaijan under occupation
for almost 30 years and destroyed and vandalized religious
monuments," Garayev added.
Garayev also emphasized that the safety of its citizens is a key
concern for the Azerbaijani state.
"We have witnessed more than once that certain radical groups
and their patrons, under the cover of religion, tried to create a
threat to the Azerbaijani government and erode its security. All
these attempts were immediately stopped thanks to the vigilance of
Azerbaijani security bodies, and this will continue to be the case.
The fight against religious radicalism and extremism in our country
will always be at a high level. The US State Department should not
mislead the international community with its biased reports," he
concluded.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107701753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.