Azerbaijani War, Labor And Armed Forces' Vets To Monitor Course Of Presidential Election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Organization
of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of Azerbaijan will monitor
the process of the early presidential election scheduled to be held
on February 7, said Jalil Khalilov, the Deputy Chairperson of the
organization, Trend reports.
He noted that the lists of members of the organization will be
submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) in the coming
days.
"Our organization and its many members have always played an
active role in the life of the country. The organization will also
pay close attention to the presidential election process. I trust
that our veterans will effectively do this responsible work and
make a valuable contribution to a fair and democratic political
process," Khalilov concluded.
