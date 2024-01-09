Azerbaijani War, Labor And Armed Forces' Vets To Monitor Course Of Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of Azerbaijan will monitor the process of the early presidential election scheduled to be held on February 7, said Jalil Khalilov, the Deputy Chairperson of the organization, Trend reports.

He noted that the lists of members of the organization will be submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) in the coming days.

"Our organization and its many members have always played an active role in the life of the country. The organization will also pay close attention to the presidential election process. I trust that our veterans will effectively do this responsible work and make a valuable contribution to a fair and democratic political process," Khalilov concluded.

