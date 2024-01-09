HASETRI Certified As World's First Proficiency Testing Provider Of Tyres Rolling Resistance Measurement By NABL

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 08th, 2024: Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI), becomes world's first accredited Proficiency Testing Provider (PTP) for Rolling Resistance Tests by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The unique certification is awarded according to ISO 17043:2010 standards for the testing of three key categories that is C1 (passenger car tyres), C2 (light truck tyres), and C3 (heavy truck tyres). The recognition is based on the evaluations of various parameters under Chemical and Mechanical sub-disciplines at HASETRI.



The significant certification, valid from November 30th, 2023, to November 29th, 2025, positions HASETRI at the forefront of proficiency testing power, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the field of elastomer and tyre research. The achievement highlights HASETRI's dedication to employing simulation and prediction techniques to optimise product performance and design cycle time.



Speaking on this momentous occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, President HASETRI said, "HASETRI's success in garnering accreditation as a Proficiency Test Provider is a testament to our continuous pursuit of quality and innovation. The recognition is a strong reflection of our laboratory and our team's commitment towards developing world class standards in areas of overall personnel competency and allows for peer group comparisons of test results". Our organization with a dedicated R&D team of Scientists and Engineers are deeply involved in developing technology for Tyre and other Rubber Products in India.



The accreditation services for Proficiency Testing Providers (PTP) is awarded in a range of disciplines, including Testing, Calibration, Medical, and Inspection. The process involves a formal recognition of technical proficiency for specific tests or measurements, with evaluations conducted by external parties in adherence to international standards. It is one of the evaluation tools for National Accreditation Bodies to judge the competence of the laboratory under accreditation.



HASETRI is an independent research and testing laboratory in India located at Mysuru, Karnataka and is recognised as a Scientific Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) under Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. It is an accredited laboratory as per ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard for Chemical, Mechanical Testing of Rubber and Rubber Products. The institute continues to strive for excellence, contributing to the advancement of technical manpower and cutting-edge technologies for the rubber and allied industries, earning world-class recognition in Quality Testing.

