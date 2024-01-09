MSI Unveils Waves Of AI-Ready Laptops & Its First Gaming Handheld At CES 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 9th 2024 - With the zeitgeist of AI technology taking the world by storm, MSI, a world-leading premium laptop brand, has taken it in stride through its professionalism over luxurious aesthetics, extreme performance and innovative technology. Announcing the latest AI-powered laptops lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ Ultra processor. MSI has also introduced its pioneering gaming handheld device, Claw, the first handheld equipped with the Intel Coreâ„¢ Ultra Processor. Additionally, MSI has launched a series of 18â€ laptops featuring IntelÂ® 14th Gen HX-series processors and the largest vapor chamber thermal modules, aiming to be the most powerful on the planet. The lineup also expands the use of 14th Gen HX-series processors across its new mainstream gaming and creator models, all equipped with the full power of RTX 40 series graphics and class-leading 6 vents for heat dissipation, providing immersive gameplay & smooth creation to users.



â€œWe are excited to delve into AI, especially with how prevalent it is today,â€ said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. â€œMSI strives to stay ahead of the curve, and with our new AI-powered laptops, we are further establishing ourselves as a brand heeding our customersâ€TM needs.â€



â€œWeâ€TMre proud to partner with MSI to deliver unparalleled experiences for users around the globe. The new MSI Claw is an exciting new gaming handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor that provides an unparalleled gaming experience to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. And, the MSI Titan 18 HX, powered by our new Intel Core 14th gen HX processor, offers some of the most immersive mobile gameplay experiences possible. With the launch of these new processors we are providing gamers, creators and professionals the compute performance they need and expect from Intel and MSI.â€ - Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and GM, Client Computing Group, Intel



IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ Ultra: Built for Sustained AI Workloads

The latest MSI Laptops, powered by the new IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ Ultra processors, are designed for sustained AI workloads. These processors feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI tasks and are built on the brand new Intel 4 process node. The Coreâ„¢ Ultra's Low Power Efficient (LPE) cores ensure minimal power usage for routine tasks, enhancing battery life. Additionally, the integration of ARCâ„¢ graphics in the Coreâ„¢ Ultra offers more than double the graphical performance per watt compared to previous generations, supporting not only standard office applications and streaming but also light content creation and gaming.



IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ i9 Processor (14th gen HX-series): Built for Fast Response AI Workloads



MSI introduces a new series of high-performance laptops equipped with the 14th gen IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ HX-series processors, the most potent mobile processors to date, ideal for AI workloads requiring quick response, light weight, and low latency. These processors reach an unprecedented 5.8 GHz clock speed, the highest in mobile processors. Further enhanced with the exclusive IntelÂ® Application Optimizer for thread optimization in gaming, these MSI laptops offer unparalleled performance for immersive gaming and demanding content creation.



NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTXâ„¢ GPU: Built for Performance-demanding AI



NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTXâ„¢ inside MS Laptops are built for the era of AI. Powered by NVIDIAâ€TMs industry-leading Ada Lovelace architecture, RTX GPUs feature AI-powered DLSS 3 and deliver lifelike virtual worlds through full ray tracing capabilities. The specialized AI Tensor Cores deliver cutting-edge performance and transformative capabilities for AI in gaming, creating, everyday productivity, and more. With RTX, you unlock the full potential of AI on Windows PCs today and in the future.



MSI AI Software Suite: AI Engine, AI Artist, & AI Noise Cancellation Pro



MSI is not just embracing AI-ready hardware but also launching exclusive AI-driven software, marking its commitment to the AI era. The AI Engine enhances user experience by automatically optimizing laptop settings such as display, audio, power profiles, and keyboard backlight based on the application used, ensuring immersive entertainment and efficient content creation.



The AI Artist, a rare offline text-to-image service, eliminates network latency and data leakage risks and utilizes the performance of the powerful laptops, offering additional features like image-to-image, image-to-text, and exporting layered PSD files for Photoshop editing, greatly boosting productivity for content creators.



Additionally, the AI Noise Cancellation Pro, which merges advanced microphone hardware with AI-powered noise cancellation software, delivers studio-quality voice for remote meetings or professional recording, even in noisy environments, with customizable microphone pickup positions.



New 18-inch Gaming Laptops Family: Titan 18 HX/ Raider 18 HX / Stealth 18 AI Studio



MSI proudly introduces its newly designed 18-inch gaming laptop family, featuring the dual CES award-winning Titan 18 HX, the extreme performance powerhouse Raider 18 HX, and the lightweight 18-inch gaming laptop Stealth 18 AI Studio. To showcase extreme performance, both the Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX are equipped with top-notch Intel 14th gen Coreâ„¢ i9 processors and NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTXâ„¢ 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts the latest Intel Coreâ„¢ Ultra processors. Furthermore, the Titan 18 HX features the biggest new vapor chamber cooler thermal solution in the market and supports MSI OverBoost Ultra, delivering an industry-first 270W total power, while the Raider 18 HX provides an impressive 250W full total power.



In delivering an immersive gaming experience, the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio all feature a brand-new 18-inch large display for a borderless gaming horizon. Standout features include the world's first 18-inch 4K 120Hz mini LED display, offering ultra-high resolutions, DisplayHDR 1000, and wide color gamut coverage for a vivid, lifelike gaming experience.



Every model in the lineup, including the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio, features a fresh product design. The Titan 18 HX highlights a user-centric approach with the world's first Seamless RGB Haptic Touchpad and a revamped Cherry Switch Mechanical Keyboard. The Titan 18 HX features four sets of expansion memory slots, the total capacity can be extended to an impressive 128GB. Additionally, it includes three M.2 SSD slots, providing a storage capacity of up to 12TB. The redesigned Raider 18 HX boasts the iconic matrix light bar and a new 3D stand to optimize cooling airflow, enhancing overall performance. The Titan 18 HX and Stealth 18 AI Studio stands out for its construction with a magnesium-aluminum alloy, ensuring durability and a sleek aesthetic, making the Stealth 18 AI Studio the lightest 18-inch gaming laptop available in the market.



Worldâ€TMs first Meteor Lake-powered gaming handheld: Claw



MSI proudly introduces the Claw, a groundbreaking handheld gaming device that marks a new era in portable gaming experiences. Powered by Intel Coreâ„¢ Ultra processors and featuring Intel XeSS technology, it significantly enhances FPS, ensuring a smooth and immersive gameplay experience even on AAA titles. The Claw is equipped with MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology, the intraflow thermal design redirects the airflow to cool the internal components, ensuring optimal gaming performance even in the palm of your hand.



The MSI Claw sets a new standard with its large 53Whr battery capacity, the largest in its class, providing an impressive 2-hour battery life under full workload conditions. This allows gamers to enjoy extended sessions without worrying about running out of power.



Featuring the all-new user-friendly UI design, MSI Center M, the Claw provides an intuitive platform for easy access to essential features and settings. The quick game launcher and instant platform access streamline the installation and downloading process. The Claw also supports MSI APP Player, offering not only Windows games but also access to Android mobile games.



Ergonomically-tailored for comfort and precision, the Claw is designed to fit the natural contours of your grip, providing an intuitive gaming experience for hands of all sizes. Boasting a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the MSI Claw ensures a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment.



â€œIn our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our users, we aim to address market pain points and dedicate efforts to handled space,â€ said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BY GM of MSI. â€œWe have fine-tuned specific designs tailored exclusively for gamers, debuting out very first handled, Claw, which redefines the standard in the handheld market.â€



Full Power Gaming Laptop: Vector HX/ Crosshair HX/ Pulse AI



The new Vector 16/17 HX, Crosshair 16/17 HX, and Pulse 16/17 AI all released with full GPU power, offering gamers an uncompromised performance experience. Notably, the Vector 17 HX is equipped with MSI Overboost technology, providing a total power output of 250W for unprecedented gaming capabilities. MSI's new Crosshair HX and Pulse AI series laptops feature a total of 6 exhaust and 2 intake ports. This innovative thermal design enhances the airflow to ensure optimal performance.



The Crosshair 16/17 HX and Pulse 16/17 AI models showcase MSI's commitment to cutting-edge design, featuring a brand-new aesthetic with a 24-zone RGB keyboard backlight that elevates the gaming environment with stylish illumination. The Crosshair 16/17 HX stands out with its futuristic spacecraft pattern, while Pulse 16/17 AI introduces a groundbreaking electromagnetic pulse pattern, reflecting the future of laptop design, where style and innovation harmonize in a pulsating synergy.



For Mainstream Gamer: Sword HX/ Cyborg/ Thin 15



MSI has expanded its gaming laptop lineup for the mainstream. The Sword 16/17 HX, in space grey with PCR materials, offers an immersive gaming experience and a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The Cyborg 15 AI, with the latest Intel Coreâ„¢ Ultra processor, boasts a futuristic translucent chassis for style and performance. The Thin 15, in cosmos grey, presents a sleek gaming option with a portable design and a translucent WASD blue backlit keyboard. MSI's diverse selection includes the Cyborg 14, an accessible 14-inch alternative for users seeking both style and functionality.



Thin and Powerful Productivity: Prestige 16 AI/ Prestige 14 AI/ Prestige 13 AI



Introducing the Prestige AI series, powered by the latest Intel Coreâ„¢ Ultra processors. Leading the lineup is the ultralight Prestige 16 AI, weighing only 1.5kg. Crafted with a magnesium-aluminum alloy, it houses a robust 99 battery for a remarkable 19hrs battery life. The Prestige 14 AI follows suit with a thin and powerful design, featuring the largest battery (90Whrs) in the 14-inch class. Both models, available in 16-inch and 14-inch versions, support up to PD 3.1 140W Charging for long-lasting productivity.



Certified by Intel Evo and Nvidia Studio, the Prestige 16 AI and Prestige 14 AI series combine high performance and lightweight portability. Incorporating the NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTXâ„¢ 40 series Laptop GPU, these laptops deliver top-notch performance for creative applications. The Prestige 13 AI Evo, an ultralight powerhouse at 990g, boasts a remarkable 75WHrs battery, up to 50% larger in capacity compared to similar laptops. Both the Prestige 16 AI and Prestige 13 AI Evo feature stunning 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut coverage for true-to-life visual excellence.



Made for Content Creators: Content Creation Series



MSI has also refreshed its content creation product line with the new Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator 16 AI Studio, Creator M14, and Creator M16 HX. The Creator Z17 HX Studio featuring a vapor chamber cooler thermal design that positions it as the most powerful content creation laptop in the lineup. The brand-new Creator 16 AI Studio also features a 16:10 OLED display, enhancing the visual experience, and ensuring creators can bring their visions to life with unparalleled accuracy. Weighing less than 2 kg, the Creator 16 stands as a portable powerhouse and is an ideal solution for creative professionals who require an easy-to-carry laptop. Expanding the range of choices for content creation laptops, MSI introduces the Creator M14 and Creator M16 HX. These additions provide creators with a wider selection, catering to diverse preferences and requirements in the content creation space.



MSI persists in expanding its laptop portfolio, pushing the limits of both extreme performance and aesthetic design. The introduction of brand-new AI laptops, coupled with MSI's exclusive AI features, marks a significant step forward, ushering individuals into the AI era of computing.





